Part of a north Norfolk river could be returned to its natural, meandering path to create new habitats, improve water quality and reduce flood risk.

The River Stiffkey in Fulmodeston, near Fakenham, has been heavily modified over time and turned into a straight, deep channel.

This was likely done to drain the land, allowing it to be farmed more efficiently.

The Norfolk Rivers Trust said it wants to "re-naturalise" it by creating a new channel to the east of the existing river, with "greater diversity of flow, depth and width".