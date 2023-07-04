Plan to restore river will help biodiversity
Part of a north Norfolk river could be returned to its natural, meandering path to create new habitats, improve water quality and reduce flood risk.
The River Stiffkey in Fulmodeston, near Fakenham, has been heavily modified over time and turned into a straight, deep channel.
This was likely done to drain the land, allowing it to be farmed more efficiently.
The Norfolk Rivers Trust said it wants to "re-naturalise" it by creating a new channel to the east of the existing river, with "greater diversity of flow, depth and width".
A footpath linking Fulmodeston to the Swanton Novers Woods would have to be temporarily closed during the excavation process.
In a planning statement to North Norfolk District Council, the trust said: "We believe this entire project will be of benefit to the local community and anyone that uses the footpath because the current river channel is incised within barbed wire and completely overgrown with brambles making it invisible to walkers in the meadow.
"This will enhance the recreational value of the river and meadow, satisfying the need to protect and enhance natural environments for public use."
