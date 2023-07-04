The cause of death of a person found dead in the water off the coast of County Donegal is not being released by gardaí (Irish police).

The body was found in the water at the foot of the Slieve League cliffs on Monday.

The cliffs were closed for much of the previous week as gardaí investigated an alleged assault in the area between 24 and 25 June.

On Tuesday, officers said they would not be releasing the results of a post-mortem examination for "operational reasons".

Two people arrested in relation to the incident - a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s - were released on Tuesday evening without charge.

Police said an incident room had been set up at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

They appealed for information from anyone who noticed anything that drew their attention in the area of Slieve League and Killybegs between the afternoon of 24 June and the evening of 25 June.

The force is also appealing for camera footage, including from dash-cams.