Hero's welcome for Special Olympics gold medallist
A powerlifter who won four gold medals at the Special Olympics has received a hero's welcome on his return home.
Bleddyn Gibbs, 18, from Pembrokeshire competed in powerlifting at the World Games in Berlin.
He arrived in his village of Thornton on Saturday evening to a crowd of well-wishers along with a police escort.
Before leaving for Berlin, Bleddyn, who has Down's syndrome, said his dream was to return to Wales with a gold.
Representing Team GB, he deadlifted 150kg (23st 8lbs), squatted 140kg (22st) and bench pressed 75kg 11st 11lbs), to take three gold medals, plus an overall gold.
Speaking afterwards, the champion told the BBC he "burst into tears".
Andrew Meddings from the Pembrokeshire Vikings, a mixed-ability rugby team that Bleddyn captains, said he had done Wales proud.
"Everybody is so proud of his achievements and felt that he deserved a homecoming," he said.
"The street was lined with supporters.
Andrew, who helped to organise the homecoming, said: "When Bleddyn first of all saw the blue light escort from the local Dyfed-Powys Police officer, he asked his mother what had they done wrong.
"Everybody was so proud of his triumph and many tears were shed."
Bleddyn was one of six Welsh athletes selected as part of the GB Special Olympics, external squad, competing in a field of 7,000 athletes.
His father, Steffan, said he was proud his son had followed in his footsteps.
They both joined disability-inclusive club Strength Academy Wales in Haverfordwest four years ago.
Steffan said the Special Olympics was "phenomenal".
"It's equal to the Paralympics and the mainstream Olympics as well and it shouldn't be any different," he added.