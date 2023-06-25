A powerlifter who won four gold medals at the Special Olympics has received a hero's welcome on his return home.

Bleddyn Gibbs, 18, from Pembrokeshire competed in powerlifting at the World Games in Berlin.

He arrived in his village of Thornton on Saturday evening to a crowd of well-wishers along with a police escort.

Before leaving for Berlin, Bleddyn, who has Down's syndrome, said his dream was to return to Wales with a gold.