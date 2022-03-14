Irish government buys two new naval patrol vessels

The Irish government has purchased two new warships to bolster security in the waters off its coast.

The inshore patrol vessels were purchased from the government of New Zealand with a combined cost of €26m (£21.8m).

The ships will be transported to Ireland in 2023 and will replace two existing vessels in the naval fleet.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said the purchase is “part of a planned approach to regeneration of the Naval Service" and the ships will replace two existing and older vessels.

“This will see, amongst a range of other actions, the withdrawal of three ships from service - LÉ Orla, LÉ Ciara and LÉ Eithne and their replacement on a phased basis,” Mr Coveney said.