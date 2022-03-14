Irish government buys two new naval patrol vessels
At a glance
The two ships have been bought for a combined cost of €26m (£21.8m)
The New Zealand bought ships will replace the existing LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.
Defence minister Simon Coveney says they've been bought as part of a regeneration of the Irish navy
The Irish government has purchased two new warships to bolster security in the waters off its coast.
The inshore patrol vessels were purchased from the government of New Zealand with a combined cost of €26m (£21.8m).
The ships will be transported to Ireland in 2023 and will replace two existing vessels in the naval fleet.
Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said the purchase is “part of a planned approach to regeneration of the Naval Service" and the ships will replace two existing and older vessels.
“This will see, amongst a range of other actions, the withdrawal of three ships from service - LÉ Orla, LÉ Ciara and LÉ Eithne and their replacement on a phased basis,” Mr Coveney said.
The New Zealand-bought ships will replace LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.
Both ships require a crew of 24 - half the size of the crew required for the navy's existing offshore ships.
"The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea has highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests,” Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said.
He added: “The procurement of these vessels strengthens the ability of the Naval Service to fulfil its role in protecting our national sovereignty and constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the defence forces by the minister and government”.
The Irish government is also seeking a vessel to replace LÉ Eithne with a new more modern and capable multi role vessel.