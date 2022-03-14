Irish government buys two new naval patrol vessels
At a glance
The two ships have been bought for a combined cost of €26m (£21.8m)
The New Zealand bought ships will replace the existing LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara
Defence minister Simon Coveney says they've been bought as part of a regeneration of the Irish navy
The New Zealand-bought ships will replace LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.
Both ships require a crew of 24 - half the size of the crew required for the navy's existing offshore ships.
"The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea has highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests,” Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said.
He added: “The procurement of these vessels strengthens the ability of the Naval Service to fulfil its role in protecting our national sovereignty and constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the defence forces by the minister and government”.
The Irish government is also seeking a vessel to replace LÉ Eithne with a new more modern and capable multi role vessel.