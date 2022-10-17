Basement fire at house sends smoke across city
Firefighters are tackling a fire that has broken out in the basement of a house.
Large amounts of smoke have billowed from the home on Northam Road, Southampton.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (HFRS) sent crews from several stations across the city to the fire shortly after 08:20 BST.
The fire service said no one was inside the property at the time and no injuries had been reported.
The road has been closed both ways - the fire service has urged people to avoid the area.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.
