Pedestrian injured before five-car crash
- Published
A pedestrian was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car which later crashed with four other vehicles.
Police were called to Fosse Road South, Leicester at 13.23 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been hit by a Jaguar.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
The same vehicle is then believed to have been involved in a five-car crash, police say.
Officers received reports the car had collided with a Citroen, a Volkswagen, a Mercedes people carrier and a Fiat Punto a short time after the pedestrian was hit.
Several people who were in the vehicles involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.
An 80-year-old man has voluntarily been interviewed by the police, but no arrests have been made.
Detectives say they believe there was also a passenger in the Jaguar whose details were not obtained at the time.
Officers would like to identify and speak to that person and have urged them to come forward.
Det con Anita Rose from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision and what has happened."