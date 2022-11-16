Appeal after poppy charity box stolen

A black and white image shows a man taking a charity poppy box from a wallSuffolk Police

A﻿n image taken from CCTV footage shows a man removing the box from a wall

P﻿olice are appealing for witnesses after a poppy charity box was stolen on Remembrance Day.

CCTV images show a man discarding poppies on the floor before ripping the money box from a wall in Chesterfield Drive, Ipswich.

I﻿t was taken on 11 November at about 18:30 GMT, police said.

T﻿he suspect was described as a white man who could be wearing a work uniform.

S﻿uffolk Police has appealed to anyone with information or who saw the incident to contact them.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story