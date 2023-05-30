Firefighters are urging the public to keep doors and windows closed as they continue to battle a wildfire in Surrey.

The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported at about 22:00 BST on Monday, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fifteen crew members were still at the scene, owned by the National Trust, on Monday, as fire officials revealed 10 hectares of land had so far been burnt.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: , external“Please keep away from the area to allow our crews to carry out their work. If you live locally, we advise you to keep windows and doors closed.”