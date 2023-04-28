Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies aged 71
Irish traditional rock band Horslips have announced the death of their guitarist Johnny Fean.
He died at his home in Shannon in County Clare on Friday morning at the age of 71.
In a statement, the band paid a warm tribute to Fean, saying he would be "sorely missed".
"For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero,” said his bandmates.
“Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll."
Horslips rose to fame in the 1970s with their blend of rock music fused with Irish traditional tunes, some inspired by Celtic folklore.
Their best known song Dearg Doom was based on a traditional march, with lyrics inspired by the legendary Irish warrior Cú Chulainn, also known as the Hound of Ulster.
Dearg Doom was famously sampled for the Irish number one single Put 'Em Under Pressure - the official song of the Republic of Ireland football team during the 1990 World Cup.
Irish Culture Minister Catherine Martin paid tribute to Fean on Twitter, saying she was "very sorry to hear the sad news".
"His guitar playing was fundamental to Horslips’ groundbreaking trad infused rock music, still so widely loved to this day," she said.
Ireland's National Concert Hall tweeted that Fean's "contributions to Irish music will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come".