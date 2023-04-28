Irish traditional rock band Horslips have announced the death of their guitarist Johnny Fean.

He died at his home in Shannon in County Clare on Friday morning at the age of 71.

In a statement, the band paid a warm tribute to Fean, saying he would be "sorely missed".

"For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero,” said his bandmates.

“Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll."