An "ageing hospital" will be completely rebuilt as part of a £20bn government pledge.

A new state-of-art Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, is among 40 new hospitals to be built as part of the New Hospital Programme.

It will be a "world-class facility for the local area", The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) said.

In the past, it had been hoped the facility would be open by 2024, but the date has been moved back several times.

It is set to be open by 2030. Plans have been in place for a rebuild since 2019.