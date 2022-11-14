Three arrested after drugs found in cars in Harrogate
Three people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate.
The find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday.
A lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified.
The man, a second man and a woman, also in their 20s, were all arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.
All three were bailed while officers continue their investigations, North Yorkshire Police said.
