T﻿hree people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate.

T﻿he find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday.

A﻿ lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified.

T﻿he man, a second man and a woman, also in their 20s, were all arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.