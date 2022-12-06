More than 300,000 tonnes of clay will be extracted from a field on the edge of York to be used in flood defences.

City of York councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plan at a planning committee meeting on 1 December.

The council received eight letters objecting to the scheme, with concerns raised about its environmental impact and the risk created by an increase in lorry traffic on single-track roads nearby.

Rural West York Councillor Anne Hook said: "People who love to use that lane are going to be put in danger."