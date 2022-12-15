Following a nomination from the Labour MP, Christ the King food bank, New Parks Community Pantry, New Parks Community Mission, and Woodgate Community Food each received £500 from the campaign, while the Cook-E Learning Foundation received £2,000.

Ms Elliot said: "This food bank started three years ago, which would feed eight people from a shed, but now we have over 146 members on our register.

"We now get four, five, even six referrals a day from social services, adult social care, local community support centres, case workers whereas it used to be that amount a week.

"Before it was heat or eat, now it's just survive."

While demand at food banks has increased, many have seen a drop in public donations, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In response to the funding news, Ms Kendall said: "People in Leicester should not have to rely on donations in order to put food on the table.

"With average wages lower now than they were 12 years ago, and with energy and food bills soaring, it is no wonder that more people are relying on food banks."