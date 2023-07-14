Plans revealed for Shropshire hospital revamp

Plans to transform a hospital have been revealed for the first time in a long-awaited planning application.

It marks a major step forward for the £312m development of the two acute hospitals run by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH)

Among the details revealed for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is a new building next to the main entrance.

A series of public consultation events in the coming weeks have been planned by SaTH.

The application seeks full permission for the new, 30,000 sq m (35,900 sq yds) building, which the trust’s agent Nexus Planning says will “form the new face of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital”.

The building would be linked to a remodelled and expanded A&E department.