Plans revealed for Shropshire hospital revamp
At a glance
Plans to revamp a hospital as part of a long-awaited NHS transformation have been revealed
The changes include plans for a large new building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
It would be the "new face" of the hospital, planners say
The development is part of a £312m transformation of the two acute hospitals run by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Plans to transform a hospital have been revealed for the first time in a long-awaited planning application.
It marks a major step forward for the £312m development of the two acute hospitals run by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH)
Among the details revealed for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is a new building next to the main entrance.
A series of public consultation events in the coming weeks have been planned by SaTH.
The application seeks full permission for the new, 30,000 sq m (35,900 sq yds) building, which the trust’s agent Nexus Planning says will “form the new face of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital”.
The building would be linked to a remodelled and expanded A&E department.
The plans also propose the relocation of the hospital's helipad and the addition of an extra storey to part of the staff car park to provide extra spaces.
It has been nearly 10 years since the Future Fit programme was first launched but the planning statement says the application responds to more recent technological advances and changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The transformation of the sites heralds the controversial end of consultant-led maternity services and A&E at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.
The new building will be constructed on the site of the existing helipad, 23 staff parking spaces and 37 visitor parking spaces.
It will be fronted by a new drop-off zone and “entrance plaza” and there are also plans to extend and improve the ambulance parking area.
Meanwhile the extra car park level will provide an additional 260 staff parking spaces.
The trust revealed earlier this month it was on track to submit the outline business case to the government this summer, followed by the full business case expected in the winter.
