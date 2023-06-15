Police officer charged with sexual assaults
A Surrey Police officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assualt, the force says.
Former PC Andrew King, 55, has been summonsed to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 20 October.
The charges relate to two offences alleged to have taken place in 2018 and 2022, a Surrey Police spokesman.
Mr King joined Surrey Police in 2003 and resigned in May 2022.
