A man and a dog who were trapped on a boat after it became wedged at a quay have been rescued by firefighters in Essex.

The man had been trying to dock at Mistley Quay, near Manningtree, but due to poor weather conditions on Wednesday night the boat was thrown off course.

Crews arrived just after 21:00 BST and found the boat wedged between a ship and the dock wall, approximately 12ft (3.7m) down due to the low tide.

Firefighters managed to rescue the pair by 21:45.