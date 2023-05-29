Concerns have been raised about a plan to send mothers with mental health issues from north Wales to England.

From next year two beds at the Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire will be reserved for mums from Wales.

It will be closer for patients with conditions such as postpartum psychosis, external who are sometimes treated in MBUs as far away as Nottingham.

Critics fear two beds aren’t enough and have questioned how robust Welsh language provision will be.