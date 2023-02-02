A decision over plans to build 500 homes near Burton upon Trent has been deferred after concerns were raised about road safety.

Homes England has applied to build the properties in the town as well as a 36-space car park and new spine road through the site between Tutbury Road and Rolleston Road.

But traffic modelling used in the application that suggested just 20 cars turned at one junction was inaccurate, councillor Graham Lamb claimed, who said he had recorded 148.

The scheme, which had been recommended for approval, was deferred for further traffic investigation and consideration on where the car park would be.