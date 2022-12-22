The funeral is taking place of an Irish soldier killed while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Pte Seán Rooney, 24, was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December.

The service is being held at The Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk, Co Louth.

His remains will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, County Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours later on Thursday.