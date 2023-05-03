Poet Laureate to attend library festival
- Published
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage is set to appear at a festival celebrating libraries.
He will be reading poems and answering questions at Eccles Library, Salford for Greater Manchester's Festival of Libraries next month.
Elbow lead singer Guy Garvey and artist Stanley Chow will also appear at events, with performances and workshops taking place across the region's 133 libraries.
The festival will run from Wednesday 7 June to Sunday 11 June.
As part of the festival, external, Mr Armitage will also be leading a creative writing masterclass on 9 June at Manchester Central Library.
Author Dave Scott will be discussing the region at Bolton Library with well-known Mancunians including Garvey, Chow, and Sylvia Tella and Badly Drawn Boy.
Poet Oliver James Lomax will host a poetry workshop for children and Anjum Malik, a multilingual Manchester poet, will be shining a light on the vibrancy of South Asian communities in a workshop at Manchester Central Library.