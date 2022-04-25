Clean up of famous Commando Memorial
At a glance
Scotland's famous Commando Memorial is to be cleaned up.
It is expected to take two weeks to complete the work to the bronze statue and plinth.
The memorial at Spean Bridge was built in the 1950s.
It was originally dedicated to Allied troops who trained for covert operations in the surrounding Lochaber hills and glens during World War Two.
- Published
Work is due to start on a clean up of Scotland's famous Commando Memorial.
The memorial was built at Spean Bridge near Fort William in the 1950s.
It is dedicated to Allied troops who trained for covert operations in the surrounding Lochaber hills and glens during World War Two.
It has also become a place of remembrance for Royal Marines who have served around the world since the end of the war, as well as commandos from all over Europe.
The bronze statue and plinth are to be cleaned.
The work is expected to last two weeks and involves scaffolding and sheets being put up around the memorial.
The revamp will be followed by repairs to flagstones surrounding the statue.
The overall schedule of work is costing almost £100,000.
The Royal Marines Charity, War Memorials Trust, Highland Council and Commando Association have funded different elements of the improvements to the memorial garden as well as commissioning repairs and appropriate cleaning of the Grade-A listed sculpture.
Substantial donations from the public at the site have also made the work possible.