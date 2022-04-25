Work is due to start on a clean up of Scotland's famous Commando Memorial.

The memorial was built at Spean Bridge near Fort William in the 1950s.

It is dedicated to Allied troops who trained for covert operations in the surrounding Lochaber hills and glens during World War Two.

It has also become a place of remembrance for Royal Marines who have served around the world since the end of the war, as well as commandos from all over Europe.

The bronze statue and plinth are to be cleaned.

The work is expected to last two weeks and involves scaffolding and sheets being put up around the memorial.

The revamp will be followed by repairs to flagstones surrounding the statue.