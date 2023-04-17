Scotland's latest avalanche information season was wound up on Sunday.

More than 150 avalanches have been recorded since mid-December.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides hazard forecasts for six mountain areas.

They are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Torridon and Northern and Southern Cairngorms.

Mountaineers and snow sports enthusiasts use the forecasts to help plan their trips into the hills.

SAIS said there were still potential avalanche hazards high on Ben Nevis and mountains in the Northern Cairngorms.

Over the last 13 seasons, the highest number of avalanches recorded by SAIS was 350 in 2013-14 while the lowest was 90 in 2016-17.