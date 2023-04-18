Arrest after three horses repeatedly stabbed
A man has been arrested after three horses were repeatedly stabbed in Staffordshire.
The animals were found with multiple wounds at about 08:05 BST on Sunday at an address near Willowbank. Fazeley, police said.
Two were treated by a vet and were expected to make a full recovery while the third did not need treatment.
A 47-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage.
He has been released on bail.
