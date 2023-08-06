Three men have been arrested after cocaine worth an estimated €4.2m (£3.6m) was seized in the Republic of Ireland.

Approximately 60kg (136lb) of cocaine was recovered on Saturday morning after an intelligence-led operation.

Two men in their 20s and one in his 30s are being held at police stations in the Cork region.

Gardaí (Irish police) said investigations were ongoing.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested following the seizure of €9.3m (£8m) worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford.

The haul of 133kg of suspected cocaine was discovered in a UK-registered freight unit, which had arrived from Dunkirk in France.