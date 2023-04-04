Car passenger dies in two-car crash
At a glance
The two-car crash happened at the Grays Park Road and Park Road junction
The woman, in her 70s, was a passenger in a blue Peugeot Horizon
Police are urging witnesses to come forward
No arrests have been made
- Published
A woman has died in a crash between two cars in Slough.
The woman was a passenger in a a blue Peugeot Horizon when it collided with a grey Kia Niro at the junction of Grays Park Road and Park Road on Sunday shortly before 17:00 BST.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene.
The force said no arrests had been made.
Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.