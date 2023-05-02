Children suffered life-changing injuries in crash
Two children involved in a car crash that killed three teenagers have life-changing injuries, police said.
Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda "Tilly" Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, died following the crash near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire on 21 April.
The Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 carrying the two children, aged 10 and 12, and their stepmother.
The children, a boy and a girl, remain in hospital after a number of operations.
In a statement issued through Warwickshire Police, their family thanked medical staff as well as emergency services and the public for their support.
They also expressed their condolences to the families of Harry, Tilly and Frank.
The teenagers had been travelling home from Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire along the B4035 Campden Road at the time of the crash, shortly after 16:00 BST.
A fourth teenager, Edward Spencer, was also involved in the crash and was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.
Warwickshire Police said the children's stepmother had also been seriously injured.
The victims and their families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Tributes have been left at the college the students attended and staff and pupils are being offered support.