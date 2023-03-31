Jersey's Health and Community Services (HCS) has a new boss with the appointment of a temporary chief officer.

The appointment of Chris Bown has been agreed by the States Employment Board.

Mr Bown, who is currently leading the HCS Change Team, will take up his new role from Saturday.

The appointment follows the resignation of Caroline Landon, who leaves the role on Friday.

The government said Mr Bown was a health professional with more than 35 years of experience, including 20 years as CEO of healthcare providers in the UK along with advisory assignments in the UK and the Caribbean.

He said: “Since I started in Jersey at the beginning of the year I have been impressed with the commitment and dedication of all staff that I have met.

"There is clearly a significant opportunity to bring about positive change in HCS and I look forward to working with staff, islanders and politicians to bring about these improvements.”

The States Employment Board also agreed for the recruitment process to begin for an interim chief nurse after the resignation of Rose Naylor.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson said: “Chris will now work with myself and officers to continue the programme of work already under way to improve care and services for patients and to lead a talented and much valued workforce.

"I would encourage senior nurse leaders in the island to consider the position of interim chief nurse as it offers a wonderful opportunity for development and the chance to bring their skills and talent to the role.”