Manx athletes celebrate success at Guernsey Games
At a glance
Manx athletes claimed a total of 63 medals the Island Games in Guernsey
There were 20 gold, 16 silver and 27 bronze medals earned
The Isle of Man finished third overall, behind second placed Jersey and winners Guernsey
The event fiunished with a closing ceremony which brought all the nations together in Friday evening
- Published
Manx athletes are celebrating after a successful campaign at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey which saw records broken.
The island's team of almost 200 competitors earned 67 medals in total, of which 20 were gold, 16 were silver and 27 secured were bronze.
The tally of 63 saw the island finish third in the overall standings, behind Jersey in second and hosts Guernsey who topped the table.
The flag bearer at the closing ceremony, Rachael Franklin, takes home three gold medals, and two new Games records in the women's 1,500m and 5,000m.
Speaking after winning the women's half marathon she said the 2023 event had been "my best Games to date".
The Isle of Man featured in 13 of the 14 sports at the Games, which ran from 8 to 14 July.
Athletics and swimming were the island's strongest sports, their combined tally of 15 each made up almost half of the island's medals.
One of youngest Manx athletes, Regan Corrin, earned one of the first medals of the Games, by clearing 1.95m to win gold in the men's high jump.
Meanwhile, athlete Corrin Leeming secured a medal in every event he entered.
The 20-year-old claimed two golds in the half marathon in the individual and team event.
He then went on to win team bronze in the triathlon later the same day.
Earlier in the week, he was runner-up in the men's 10,000m and had also been part of the third placed team in the triathlon.
Meanwhile, in badminton Kim Clague made history by claiming gold in the women's doubles for the fifth consecutive time with partner Jess Li.
There was also success across the week in tennis, shooting, the triathlon, football, table tennis and golf.
The next Games are set to be hosted in Orkney in 2025, with Ynys Mon confirmed to stage the event in 2027.
The Isle of Man made an official bid to host the Island Games in 2029 this week.
If accepted, it would be the third time the island has put on the games after launching the sporting event in 1985, and playing host again in 2001.
