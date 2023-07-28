Second man arrested after suspicious death
Police investigating the suspicious death of a man have made a second arrest.
The body of John Convey, 53, from Gillingham, Kent, was found at 23:30 BST on 13 July on a grass verge in Lower Twydall Lane.
The cause of death remains unknown, Kent Police said.
A 46-year-old man was detained on Thursday in connection with the death.
A 41-year-old man, who was previously arrrested, has been bailed until 11 September, pending further investigation.
Police previously released an image of Mr Convey in the hope a member of the public may see the photo and remember seeing him.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to contact police.
