Two men arrested after crash injures teenagers
- Published
Two men have been arrested in connection with a crash in which two teenagers suffered serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing into the collision between a car and a moped in Fredericks Road, Hastings, at 14:45 BST on Thursday, Sussex Police said.
Two boys – aged 13 and 14 – were airlifted to hospital but are no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition.
A 23-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 22-year-old man from Hastings have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Both remain in custody.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident.
