Refugee charity celebrates 20th anniversary
A refugee support group has said the number of young people seeking their services has not increased since its launch 20 years ago.
The Kent Refugee Action Network (KRAN) works with refugees and asylum seekers aged 16 to 24 who arrived in Kent alone.
The charity aims to provide the education and skills needed to integrate into the community.
Chief executive Razia Shariff said while the number of asylum seekers has not changed since KRAN was founded in 2003, the legislative landscape and the needs of young refugees have.
“We’re constantly changing, adapting and being agile in the way we respond to the needs of the young people we work with,” she said, “and we’ve expanded our services to meet those needs.”
Ms Shariff said KRAN was set up in response to an influx of refugee and asylum seekers coming to the county.
She added: “It should mean that they feel they belong, that they can flourish and that they’re empowered and have the capability to be part of the community and contribute to the community.”
Deputy chief executive Tony Fisher said he felt proud to have witnessed refugees and asylum seekers go onto higher education and work.
“They’re contributing to their communities, and they’re setting a brilliant role model to younger people and more recent arrivals,” he said.
“We want to give them the best chance of succeeding in their next step. If we can make them feel safe and comfortable in one place, that’s a really good way to start a new life.”
