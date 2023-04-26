Pre-application advice from the council “was for a mix of houses, bungalows and maisonettes”, said Tina Wood.

But what is proposed instead are “three-storey apartment blocks with no amenity space and further two-storey apartment blocks with inadequate communal space", she added.

With 76 supporting documents, the new application seeks to address the reasons for last year's refusal.

It includes new reports covering air and river quality and an explanation of how the scheme would fit into the wider proposed “sustainable urban extension” to the southwest of Leominster.

Residents have raised particular concern about the impact of an increase in traffic.

“There is just no way these narrow roads could take any more traffic of the volume that would be generated by all of these new buildings,” said Tim Wilson, from Westcroft.

A "strong" objection has also been submitted by Leominster Civic Society which said it was “disappointed to see this previously rejected application appear again”.

“The same issues raised before by ourselves and several hundred other residents and interested parties remain the same,” a spokesperson said.

Comments are invited on the proposal until the end of Wednesday.