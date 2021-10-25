'Golden opportunity' to shape Alderney life
People in Alderney are being urged to share their views on how the island can be improved.
The island's government said it wanted to "focus on moving forward together as a community with our neighbours in the Bailiwick".
Ideas for the Island Plan can be entered online, external or on a paper copy at the island hall.
Islanders have until 8 November to make their views known.
The last Island Plan was produced in 2018 but Alderney States said "island life" was now "different" after the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.
States Member Ian Carter, who is the plan's lead author, said there was a "golden window of opportunity where a range of elements have come together that give this plan a greater chance of success than previous attempts".
Everyone including schoolchildren is being asked to identify priorities in six areas outlined by the States: the economy, energy, accessibility, community development, environment and governance.
The plan will be finalised in November and sent to the full States meeting in December for ratification.