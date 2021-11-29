Sand dune erosion reveals waste from Tiree RAF station

Waste from the demolition of a WW2 air base is being uncovered by coastal erosion in sand dunes at a Hebridean beach.

A review last year suggested that the metal and concrete was likely to be from a former RAF station on Tiree.

The site near Crosspool beach is now the location of a civilian airport.

Survey work has been launched to investigate the amount of waste and whether coastal protect measures are required.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, which runs Tiree Airport, has commissioned the survey.

RAF Tiree was opened in 1941 and during its time served as a base for anti-submarine aircraft, a Polish air squadron and crews that flew over the Atlantic to take weather measurements.