The mandatory isolation period for some people with Covid-19 is to be reduced in Guernsey.

If people in isolation receive a negative lateral flow test on both days six and seven and are no longer symptomatic they will face fewer restrictions, external.

The States of Guernsey said a list of rules remain for those individuals, including not attending restaurants, pubs and bars and only shopping for essential food.

The Civil Contingencies Authority agreed the changes, which came into effect on Thursday.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said: " This aligns with the UK, however, we have also taken the decision to put an additional layer of protection in place and that is the requirement for anyone released from isolation early to follow enhanced passive follow-up measures.

"Following these measures will be a legal requirement if someone meets the criteria to release themselves from isolation."

Dr Nicola Brink, director of public health, said: "In making these changes, we have tried to take a proportionate position that is appropriate for the bailiwick.

"The aim of this approach is to help break chains of transmission while also minimising the impact of self-isolation on people’s lives and livelihoods".