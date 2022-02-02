A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a firefighter who died trying to save a young woman and child 30 years ago.

Malcolm Kirton, 38, died fighting a blaze at a large furniture and carpet store in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, on 2 February 1992.

Mr Kirton had entered the store in search of the mother and child but collapsed from heat exhaustion inside.

It later emerged the woman and child had managed to escape out of a window before he entered the building.

On Wednesday, a red plaque commemorating his bravery was unveiled near to the site of the store on Wednesday by the Fire Brigades Union.