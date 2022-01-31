Paralympian receives mountain honour
Slide 1 of 5, Karen Darke,
1 of 5
Paralympian Karen Darke has been named as the 15th recipient of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.
End of image gallery
At a glance
Paralympian Karen Darke has been recognised for her "huge fighting spirit".
Halifax-born Karen was badly injured in a sea cliff climbing accident when she was 21.
The Inverness-based adventurer continued her interest in climbing and other pursuits.
She is a Paralympic Games gold and silver medal winner in hand cycling.
- Published