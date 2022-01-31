BBC News

Paralympian receives mountain honour

    Paralympian Karen Darke has been named as the 15th recipient of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

At a glance

  • Paralympian Karen Darke has been recognised for her "huge fighting spirit".

  • Halifax-born Karen was badly injured in a sea cliff climbing accident when she was 21.

  • The Inverness-based adventurer continued her interest in climbing and other pursuits.

  • She is a Paralympic Games gold and silver medal winner in hand cycling.

