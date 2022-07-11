In pictures: Callant's Festival in Jedburgh

The summer festival season is ongoing in the Borders with Jedburgh the latest town to resume proceedings after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The main day of the Callant's Festival was held in fine weather on Friday.

The festival re-enacts a historic battle between England and Scotland - the 1575 Raid of Redeswire in the Cheviot Hills.

It was won when the men from Jedburgh arrived shouting their war cry: "Jethart's here!".

More towns and villages will stage their celebrations as the summer progresses.