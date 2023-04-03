A 101-year-old woman who hoped to hear from her favourite boyband Westlife on her birthday received not one but two messages from band members.

Edna Warner revealed her love of the Irish group ahead of her birthday on Saturday at the Woodland View care home in Droitwich, Worcestershire.

Staff appealed for birthday messages from the band and members Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily happily got involved.

"I was very excited," she said after hearing from the pair.