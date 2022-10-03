Man told to pay £36k for felling trees
A man has been ordered to pay more than £36,000 after admitting to chopping down part of a woodland.
Peter Lee, 47, from Bodedern, Anglesey, cut down half a hectare of woodland in an area known as Tanlan Banks, near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, in December 2021.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the site was also levelled with rubble and soils.
Lee pleaded guilty to an offence under the Forestry Act at Mold Crown Court on 20 September.
He was fined £27,679.68 and ordered to pay costs of £9,127.05.
Callum Stone, from NRW, said: “Mr Lee showed a blatant disregard for the law with his actions by felling a much-loved local woodland.
“Woodland loss is a significant threat to habitats and the species they support.
“To fell trees a licence may be needed – this is to ensure the felling is done responsibly and areas are replanted if needed."