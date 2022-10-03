A﻿ man has been ordered to pay more than £36,000 after admitting to chopping down part of a woodland.

P﻿eter Lee, 47, from Bodedern, Anglesey, cut down half a hectare of woodland in an area known as Tanlan Banks, near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, in December 2021.

N﻿atural Resources Wales (NRW) said the site was also levelled with rubble and soils.

L﻿ee pleaded guilty to an offence under the Forestry Act at Mold Crown Court on 20 September.

H﻿e was fined £27,679.68 and ordered to pay costs of £9,127.05.

C﻿allum Stone, from NRW, said: “Mr Lee showed a blatant disregard for the law with his actions by felling a much-loved local woodland.

“Woodland loss is a significant threat to habitats and the species they support.

“To fell trees a licence may be needed – this is to ensure the felling is done responsibly and areas are replanted if needed."