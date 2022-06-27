A company which is providing English lessons for Ukrainians who have fled to the UK, is calling for more tutors to come forward to meet demand.

Functional Skills UK, based in Brighton, has already taught English to refugees from all over the world and has so far taken on 130 students from Ukraine.

The courses are free of charge to the refugees and are funded by the Department for Education.

Class tutor Dariia Semenenko said: "It is really important. I can help people."