A man has died following a crash involving two cars in Port Talbot.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 14:20 BST on Tuesday on Harbour Way involving a Skoda Octavia and Ford Fiesta.

The 62-year-old driver of the Fiesta, who was from Morriston, Swansea, died at the scene while the other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to get in touch with police.