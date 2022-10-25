Erosion fears could see coastal path moved
Plans are afoot to move part of a popular coastal walking path amid fears of erosion caused by global warming.
South Tyneside Council has applied to its own planning department to relocate a section of Whitburn Coastal Path further inland.
It is looking to prolong the lifespan of the trail and improve safety for users.
The authority says the proposals are due to erosion and caves forming along the route and it hopes a relocation could secure it for about 20 years.
At a meeting earlier this year, project bosses said the path was already affected by erosion and flood risk but that the local authority needed to continually assess risks due to "increased storminess and climate change".
The Whitburn Coastal Path, external is part of a nationally designated walking route.
The proposals would see a 0.6 mile (1km) stretch of it moved inland from Sea Lane to the former Whitburn Rifle Ranges on existing public open space.
Also included are plans for a new surfacing on two public footpaths from Markham Avenue and from Rackly Way which both lead to the coastal path.
A decision on plans to move part of the route inland will be made later this year, once council consultations have concluded.
