Plans are afoot to move part of a popular coastal walking path amid fears of erosion caused by global warming.

S﻿outh Tyneside Council has applied to its own planning department to relocate a section of Whitburn Coastal Path further inland.

I﻿t is looking to prolong the lifespan of the trail and improve safety for users.

T﻿he authority says the proposals are due to erosion and caves forming along the route and it hopes a relocation could secure it for about 20 years.