Islanders gathered at Jersey's Cenotaph to mark Armistice Day were joined by the island's Lieutenant Governor, Vice Adm Jerry Kydd.

Those gathered in St Helier included veterans, the Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq and the Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel, observed a two-minute silence.

Vice Adm Kydd thanked islanders for their generosity in giving to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

"So often veterans' needs are not obvious, they are after all a stoic bunch, but when they call the legion is there for them thanks to your donations and your support," he said.

"﻿So, I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who's contributed or volunteered your time this year, it really matters and my word it makes a big difference."