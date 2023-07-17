The two competitors who died after a crash during a County Sligo rally were Daire Maguire from County Fermanagh and Gene McDonald from County Cavan.

The car they were racing in hit a wall in Ballymote at about 15:00 local time on Sunday.

It happened during the sixth stage of the Sligo Stages Rally.

Separate investigations into the crash are being carried out by Gardaí (Irish police) and the sport's governing body, Motorsport Ireland.

The driver and co-driver both suffered fatal injuries and their bodies were brought to Sligo University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Art McCarrick, from Motorsport Ireland, expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"It certainly is a devastating day for our sport but nowhere near as devastating a day as it must be for the friends and family of the deceased," he said.

He also said his thoughts were with the people who assisted at the scene of a "very difficult accident" and with the organisers of the event.

"Just before 3pm the car left the road - we're unsure yet as to the reasons why and the will form part of our investigations," Mr McCarrick said.

He added that a previous stage of the rally had taken place on Sunday morning "without incident".